See the paintings of Doncaster which have won a home grown artist a prestigious national award

A Doncaster artist who has created work to showcase his pride in the borough has won a prize.

Andrew Farmer has won first prize for his paintings of Doncaster in this year’s Royal Institute of Oil Painters (ROI) Annual Exhibition at Mall Galleries.

Andrew said that he is ‘chuffed’ to have won.

He added: “I’m starting to notice the beautiful architecture more and more around the town. I love Chequer Road and this has become the subject for a number of paintings.”

Rosie Winterton, MP for Doncaster Central, is a fan of Andrew’s work and said she is pleased to see his work being recognised.

She added that she hopes that his paintings will help to put Doncaster on the map as a cultural hub.

The ROI is the only national art society devoted exclusively to oil painting.

Their Annual Exhibition gives visitors the opportunity to see the many ways in which artists use oil paint.

Andrew was selected from 1,900 entries to appear alongside some of Britain’s leading painters.

Andrew will be exhibiting at the Doncaster Art Fair this Sunday.

For more information about the fair, please go to www.doncasterartfair.com