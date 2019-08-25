Serious collision at a Peak District village

The A6187 Main Road, Hathersage is closed due a serious collision involving four vehicles and three pedestrians. Picture by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit.

In a tweet, Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit said the A6187 Main Road at Hathersage was forced to close and motorists were told to divert.

"No through route except for pedestrians. Expect the road to be closed for some time," it said.

Travel South Yorkshire Alerts also tweeted that its First 272 service had to be diverted via Ladybower and Manchester Road.