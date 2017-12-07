Seven Christmas events to enjoy in Sheffield this week

The Christmas countdown continues this week as we near the two week countdown to the big day.

Here are seven ways to get into the festive spirit in Sheffield.

Sheffield College performing arts students are staging Guys and Dolls in the run-up to the festive season.

The musical tells the tale of gangsters and gamblers in New York’s underworld, the trials and tribulations of love and the attempts of a Christian mission to convert those flouting the law.

The musical will be staged in the drama theatre at The Sheffield College’s Hillsborough campus, Livesey Street, on December 12, 13, 14 and 15.

For more details, email info@sheffcol.ac.uk or call 0114 2602600.

Six brass bands will be performing in Meadowhall shopping centre throughout December to bring Christmas cheer to shoppers.

Performances will be running until December 23, and each week a new band will perform classic festive songs for visitors in the centre.

Each band will be asking for donations for a chosen charity, with donations going to Bluebell Wood Hospice, The Salvation Army and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

On Tuesday, December 12, The Coal Aston Carollers will be joined by the Highcliffe Brass Quintet at a Music for Christmas event at Dronfield Hall Barn.

The village has its own carols cycle, some of which are never sung elsewhere, and for the first time the carols have been set to a brass accompaniment.

You can get your tickets for the event online at the website www.dronfieldhallbarn.org.

The Millhouses Methodist Church annual Christmas Tree Festival returns this weekend.

There will be at least 30 trees on display again this year.

The event will be on Saturday and Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.

On December 16, 17 and 23, the church will again be open between 2pm and 5pm for the festival.

On Christmas Eve, the festival will be open between 10.30am and 4pm.

The Heeley City Farm winter fair is being held this Saturday, December 9.

The event, held between 11am and 3pm, will feature a Santa’s Grotto and children’s activities and rides.

There will also be stalls for all the family to enjoy, including gifts, art, crafts and food. All proceeds will go back to Heeley City Farm.

There will be a vintage tea room too, which will serve mulled wine and mince pies. Go to heeleyfarm.org.uk.

The Sharrow Vale Christmas market will be held this Sunday, December 10, between 12pm and 4pm.

You will find a range of delicious locally sourced produce, including speciality foods.

Alongside the food, there will also be a range of stalls on offer, including crafts and collectables.

Santa will be in his grotto, ready to meet families and live music will be provided by local choirs.

The Antiques Quarter Vintage Flea and Food Market is being held this weekend.

The event will be hosted at Abbeydale Picture House, Abbeydale Road, between 11am and 4pm on Sunday December 10.

This will be a vibrant vintage market in the heart of the Antiques Quarter with a wide range of stalls, live music and street food both indoors and out.

Entry is £2 for adults and free for children.