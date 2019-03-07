Seven Sheffield events to enjoy

From International Women’s Day to Korea Day and lots of music gigs, there’s plenty to do in Sheffield over the coming week.

Artist Heath Kane has a solo show of his work at 99 Mary Street for a week, starting with a launch party tonight (March 7).

Latin popsters Trackdogs, appearing at The Greystones, Sheffield

A UK-based artist born in Australia, Heath’s debut collection draws inspiration from his commercial art background and the origins of pop-art – a blend of design and art. His approach follows the practice of poster making and design, often including subtle and subversive themes.

The exhibition runs to March 14 and works are for sale.

International Women’s Day is the theme of a Late session at the Millennium Gallery on Friday night (March 8).

The gallery is teaming up with Shefest to put on activities featuring artist Zoe Genders and inclusivity project Girls With Drills, plus a speaker’s corner, burlesque workshop, craftivism, traders, information stalls and music from Girl Gang DJs.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

The free event runs from 7.30-10.30pm.

Original work by artist Heath Kane on show at 99 Mary Street, Sheffield

Blues, soul, jazz and funk are in the mix at Cubana, Sheffield over the next couple of days.

The Leopold Square venue tonight (Thu 7) at 8pm features blues singer Jack T Harper and tomorrow at 6.30pm singer-songwriter Julian Jones plays guitar and violin in many styles. At 8.15pm on Friday, sax player Piero Tucci mixes jazz, Latin and funk and from 10.15pm Katie Stewart combines blues and soul.

Up-and-coming band Red Rum Club are galloping towards Sheffield for a live date on Saturday (March 9).

The Liverpool-based trio are described as “purveyors of a uniquely Tarantino-inspired, spaghetti western-flavoured sound that marries mariachi brass to indie rock’n’roll”. They are touring to promote debut album, Matador, and play Record Junkee on Earl Street off The Moor.

DJ Lee Spence, known as Pirate Copy

Global music brand Kaluki is running a house music night at the Arundel Gate club Tank on Saturday.

The world-famous music brand, run by Lee Spence, known as Pirate Copy, will be at the club alongside DJs Max Chapman and Calvin Clarke.

Pirate Copy has just released his latest EP The After Party this week via Distance Music. Lee tours the world DJing and is just back from South America.

There’s a Korea Day event at the Octagon Centre on Sunday (March 10).

The University of Sheffield’s Korea Society and K-Pop Dance Society are collaborating with the Korean Cultural Centre to share traditional and modern aspects of K-culture. The day will include K-Food, K-Music, K-Beauty, K-Crafts, and K-Literature as well as games, calligraphy and costumes.

The event runs from noon to 5pm. Tickets are £5 and can be purchased through the student union or on the door.

There’s a unique double bill of music at The Greystones next Thursday (March 14).

Old Red Eyes is a solo acoustic tribute to Paul Heaton performed by Andy Johnson, lead singer of the successful tribute band The Southmartins

Madrid-based Track Dogs bring their infectious, upbeat, latin-tinged pop to the proceedings. With trumpeter Howard Brown hailing from Sheffield, it's a hometown gig for him.