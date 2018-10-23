Severe delays expected on M1 as lorry smash closes three lanes

Three lanes of the M1 are closed this morning after two lorries crashed on the northbound stretch near Tibshelf services.

Highways England said two lorries were involved in a collision on the northbound stretch between junctions 28 and 29 for Alfreton and Chesterfield, resulting in an oil spillage.

Two lorries crashed on the M1, near Tibshelf services, this morning

Three of the four lanes of the M1 are closed, resulting in lengthy delays.

Emergency services are at the scene.