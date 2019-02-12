Sheffield amateur football: Whiting treble keeps Redmires in Premier Division title chase

After an almost complete white out the week before, it was business as usual Blades Super Draw League with virtually every game being played.

The top two in the CBC Premier both won their away games to consolidate their places and open up a bit of a gap.

Tom Whiting who scored a hat-trick

Leaders Wadsley Bridge Pheasant had star midfielder Jordan Livett to thank as he scored both their goals in a 2-1 success at Oughtibridge WM.

Livett opened the scoring when he converted a superb free kick from the edge of the area after he had been brought down in full flight, and then added a second from the penalty spot after once more teasing the home defence.

Dan Broomhead pulled one back for the home side and despite putting on the pressure, Pheasant held on to remain three points clear.

Staying in touch and chasing them down are Redmires as they recorded an all-important away win of their own at a Norton Sportsman side on the fringes of the top three.

Tom Whiting added another hat-trick to his collection whilst Andy Bath and Jake Gamban also were on target for Dave Knaggs’ team who had Jonathan Wall at his creative best. Sportsman’s sole response came from striker Montelle Kamara.

Stannington Village’s title hopes took another bump in the road despite producing an incredible comeback to share the points and eight goals with hosts Intake Old Boys.

The Old Boys had a superb start to the game with four goals in the first fifteen minutes with Harry Chamberlain (twice), Elliot Coles and Mark West all on target: Chamberlain’s first being a superb effort from fully fifty yards as he netted from the D of the centre circle.

However two Lewis Dickinson penalties halved the deficit by half time and gave Village hope. Shaun Flynn reduced the gap to one goal and then the visitors levelled matters on the day when a quick break down the left was turned into his own net by an Intake defender.

Wickersley’s relegation fight took a good turn when they clinically dispatched bottom placed Chapeltown RBL 7-0 away from home.

Adam Daughtrey, Jordan Thomas and Brad Carroll all helped themselves to a double whilst Kris Lee-Green added the other for a comprehensive win and leave Legion a long way from the safety margin.

In the final CBC Premier game of the day, Handsworth Old Crown also did themselves a good turn as they deepened Renishaw Rangers relegation fears with a 5-2 home win.

Renishaw started well and led 2-0 thanks to strikes from captain Lee Walker and top scorer Robin Holmes who scored with an unstoppable effort from distance. Tom Crosby started the comeback and that was the catalyst as Handsworth added more goals from Russell Hobson, Kieran Gallagher, Ben Shackshaft and Liam Greenfield.

Forum’s Division One title charge continued unabated as two Matty Ord strikes proved to be enough to see off visitors Civil Sports A 2-0, a result which deepens the away side’s relegation fears and leave them facing the possibility of a second successive divisional drop.

Cotts remain second after seeing off Cobden View 3-1 thanks to Theo Wilson hitting a brace and Luke Kingswood who clinched the win with a goal in the last ten minutes after Ben Bell had put Cobden within one goal.

Royal Earl enhanced their own promotion bid with a comprehensive 12-1 win over basement side Mosborough Reds who look certain to be back in Division One next season.

Tom Nolan headed the scoring with five individual strikes whilst Olly Beaumont and Billy Wright both added doubles of their own. Richard Tootle, Tom Furniss and Spencer Goff also found the back of the Reds’ net with Reds sole consolation coming from Josh Smith who netted his own rebound after the Earl custodian had saved his initial effort from the penalty spot.

Crookes stayed in touch too after rounding up Ranch 8-0 with Matt Cowen scoring a hat-trick, two from Joel Purkiss and a goal apiece from Mike Murphy, Andy Parkin and Max Pemberton.

Sheffield Sixs suffered just their second league defeat of the season as Colley improved their own promotion hopes with a 2-1 away win. Liam Davies gave Sixs an early lead when he converted from the penalty spot but Colley were back on parity when Danny Parker chipped the Sixs keeper from twenty yards.

Both teams pushed for a winner and it was the visitors who grabbed it with twenty minutes to go when Kieran Goff rocketed one into the top corner from distance.

Level on points with Sixs now are Mosborough Whites after they won an entertaining game against Woodhouse Juniors; 6-4. Luke Walker bagged a couple for Whites whilst Jack Waddle, Kingsley Lewin, Julian Lawrence and an own goal made up the home side’s tally with a Harry Broadbent double, Chris Radford and an own goal for Woodhouse.

In a game switched because of a strong wind blowing the roof off the school, Boynton’s own promotion charge continued with a 6-2 win over Beighton Magpies.

Top scorer Jake Ballinger netted another three to his burgeoning goal tally whilst former Stannington Village defender Marc Peacock weighed in with two of his own and Curtis Priday made it six. A youthful Magpies side gave it their all and were rewarded with goals from Lee Hackett and Dale Featherstone.

Wadsley Horse and Jockey got past the winning post first in their match at Civil Sports B as their 3-1 success still leaves Civil without a win this season.

Sam Civil, Lewis Smith and Joe Hall found the net with Ryan Haywood netting Civil’s sole effort.

Meanwhile, Woodseats Chantrey took the points in the last game of the day with a 2-1 away triumph thanks to Luke Simmonds and a late clincher from Luke Glaves, Brad Leeming pulled one back for Shakey in the final throes but Chantrey managed to get over the line for a crucial three points.

FIXTURES

CBC PREMIER Renishaw Rangers v Handsworth Old Crown; Stannington Village v WB Pheasant; Wickersley Youth OV v Intake Old Boys; Woodseats Club v Oughtibridge WM.

DIVISION 1 Cobden View v Norton Oaks A; Crookes FC v Forum; Mosborough Reds v Norton Oaks B; Ranch v Royal Earl; Southey Social v Cotts.

FC DIVISION 2 Beighton Magpies v Wads Horse & Jockey; Boynton Sports v Civil Sports B; Brinsworth Phoenix v Woodseats Chantrey; Cadbury v Mosborough Whites; Colley v Sheffield Sixs; Woodhouse JFC v Shakey.