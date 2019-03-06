Sheffield area man wanted over threatening and abusive behaviour may be travelling between South Yorkshire and London

A Sheffield area man wanted over threatening and abusive behaviour may be travelling back and forth between South Yorkshire and London, police say.

62-year-old Darren Sales is understood to frequent the Holbrook Site and Long Acre View areas of Sheffield and Boiley Lane area in Killamarsh.

Darren Sales.

However, it is now understood that Darren also has connections to London and may be travelling there and back.

Darren is described as being 5ft 7ins tall, clean shaven, with grey hair and of stocky build.

Police are urging members of the public who see him not to approach him but to call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 953 of 29 December 2018.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.