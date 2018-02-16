Sheffield astronaut Dr Helen Sharman OBE to be honoured by the Queen today

Britain’s first astronaut in space - Sheffield woman Dr Helen Sharman OBE - is to receive a special honour today from the Queen.

She will be appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George during an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle.

Helen Sharman.

READ MORE: Interview with Richard Blackledge: Sheffield astronaut Helen Sharman on her 'perfect life' and why she's go to Mars

Ms Sharman, who was born in Grenoside, became the first Briton in space and first woman to visit the Mir Space Station in May 1991.

READ MORE: Sheffield astronaut Helen Sharman back in home city

Her trip was made possible by a private programme called Project Juno, and paid for jointly by the USSR and a consortium of British companies.

The former chemist is being honoured for her services to science and technology educational outreach.

READ MORE: FLASHBACK: The first ever Briton in space Sheffield's Helen Sharman

She previously received the OBE in 1992.