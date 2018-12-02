Sheffield band Bring Me The Horizon left ‘horrified’ after fan dies during their gig 

Sheffield band, Bring Me The Horizon, say they have been left ‘horrified’ after a fan died during their sold-out concert.

The band confirmed yesterday that a fan had died during the second of their sold-out shows at Alexandra Palace in North London on Friday, November 30.

Bring Me The Horizon said on Twitter: “Words cannot express how horrified we are feeling this evening after hearing about the death of a young man at our show last night.

“Our hearts and deepest condolences go out to his family and loved ones at this terrible time. We will comment further in due course.”

The iconic venue, which has a capacity of 10,000, also confirmed the fan’s death on social media.

A spokesman for Alexandra Palace said on Twitter yesterday: “A medical incident occurred at last night’s Bring Me The Horizon concert. Our thoughts and condolences are with the individual's family and we would like to express our deepest sympathy to them. We hope you can appreciate we cannot provide any further comment at this time.”

The venue also responded to rumours that suggested there were only 10 security guards working during the concert.

“We would like to clarify that this was a tragic medical incident and unrelated to the extensive security measures in place. However, we feel we must address inaccurate information. There were over 150 security personnel on site for the concert,” a spokesman for Alexandra Palace said this morning.

A spokesman for the London Ambulance Service said the fan died at the scene.

They said: “We were called at 9.48pm on Friday (November 30) to reports of a person unwell at Alexandra Palace in north London.

“We sent an ambulance crew, a paramedic in a fast response car, an advanced paramedic and our hazardous area response team to the scene. Our first medic arrived in less than three minutes.

“Sadly the patient died at the scene.”

Bring Me The Horizon kicked off their European tour on November 5, and brought the show to Leeds last week.

The band has not scheduled any Sheffield dates.

