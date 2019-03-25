Sheffield bar scoops national award for serving the best drinks

Be At One in Devonshire Street serves the best drinks in the area, according to the judges of the national Publican Awards.

The leading specialist cocktail bar chain in the UK, Be At One, won ‘Best Drinks Offer’ in the national Publican Awards.

The Publican Awards is an annual awards ceremony that celebrates everything that’s great about the world of pubs and bars.

Be At One Sheffield is spread over two floors and is known for its extensive cocktail range, friendly bartenders and 2-4-1 happy hours,

Be At One was recognised for its dedication to perfecting the guest offer and ensuring the superior quality of the drinks. Its ‘Appi Hour’ app, which allows guests to extend their happy hour, was also voted a stand-out feature.

A special mention was given to Be At One’s star bartenders, who undergo rigorous training to perfect every detail of their drink craft. Their focus on the ingredients, specific measures, glassware, the type and amount of ice, garnishes, the correct serving procedure, and price category, alongside their exceptional guest service, were all major contributors to the big win.

Bar staff are the backbone of what makes Be At One the place that it is, with their impeccable focus on the guest and ensuring each cocktail is served to perfection.

Andrius Reipas, General Manager of Be At One in Sheffield, said: “We are so proud and excited to have won this award! We have a great team of bartenders here who work hard to perfect every cocktail, so come on in and taste the best drinks around!”

Visit https://www.beatone.co.uk/cocktail-bar/sheffield