Sheffield beauty spot now clean thanks to residents

The before and after pictures of the fly-tipped spot at Lady Canning's Plantation. Pictures by Rache Suddrick.

With the power of social media, seven people from all around the city had come together to clean up Lady Canning’s Plantation on Monday after learning that the park had become a dumping ground for fly-tippers.

Rache Suddrick said it all started after she shared a post about the fly-tipping incident that was highlighted on ‘In the Peak District’ Facebook page.

“A friend, Leanne, said she would help clear and another commented she would too. Leanne then shared (the post) to Dore and Totley page and three others joined us.

“Leanne’s husband had a van that we could use (to carry the rubbish),” she said.

She added that something had to be done immediately as the rubbish had started to spread and would pose danger to the animals.

“It was starting to blow all over the place and becoming an increasing danger to dogs, cattle and other animals,” she said.

Ms Suddrick said it took about 90 minutes for them to clean up all the rubbish.

She said they found a fridge, letters, bottles, cans, dirty nappy, school letter, carpet, shoes, a bone, canisters, plastic, tiles, rubble, and a car indicator.