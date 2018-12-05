Sheffield-born Coronation Street star dies 

Tributes have been paid following the death of a Sheffield born star of Coronation Street.

Actor Peter Armitage, who played Bill Webster in the ITV soap, has died at the age of 78, one of his co-stars has announced.

The Sheffield-born actor revealed four years ago that he had beaten bowel cancer with Charlie Lawson, who plays Jim McDonald in the show announcing the news on Twitter yesterday.

He wrote: 'It’s with great sadness, that I’ve to tell you my great old friend Pete Armitage has died. RIP mate.”

He played the father of Kevin Webster in the soap on and off from 1984 onwards.

Peter Armitage with Sherrie Hewson in Coronation Street

Simon Gregson, who stars as Steve McDonald, paid tribute too, writing online: 'I loved Pete what a lovely man very sad RIP lovely man.'

Jane Danson, who plays Leanne Battersby, added: 'So sorry to hear this, lovely man . Thoughts to family and friends.'

His last appearance in the soap was in 2011 and he was also an acclaimed stage actor, appearing in a theatre production of Brassed Off in his hometown several years ago.

Peter Armitage starred in a theatre production of Brassed Off at The Crucible

Samia Longchambon, who stars as Maria Connor, wrote: 'So sorry to hear this Charlie. Pete was such a lovely man.. he’ll be sadly missed.'

In 2014 Armitage said he hoped to return again after beating bowel cancer, telling The Mirror: 'It's 30 years since I first started on the cobbles and I've always come in and out. I'd like to go back again, too, if there's a storyline for me.'

In the early 1980s Armitage appeared in a well known Yellow Pages commercial which brought him to the attention of Granada Television and an audition as Webster.

The advert showed him trying to convince his son not to have a racing bike for a birthday present and ends with the famed line: “I were right about that saddle though!”

He was born in Sheffield in 1940 and leaves behind two adult children.