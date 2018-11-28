Sheffield boxer Billy Joe Saunders bets whopping £70,000 on Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder

Sheffield-trained boxer Billy Joe Saunders has bet a whopping £70,000 on Tyson Fury to beat Deontay Wilder this weekend.

The former middleweight world champ has staked two bets of £50,000 and £20,000 on Fury to win the WBC belt in the eagerly anticipated fight.

Saunders, who trains at Sheffield’s Ingle Gym, documented his recent trip to a Ladbrokes betting shop on his Instagram account.

He first placed £50,000 on Fury and then followed it up with another £20,000 stake at odds of 11/8.

READ MORE: Sheffield boxing champ fined £100,000 over ‘sickening’ video

Saunders, who was forced to vacate his WBO belt after failing a drugs test in August, put the bet on in a Ladbrokes shop – although it is not clear if it was placed in Sheffield.

If underdog Fury defeats Wilder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles this weekend, he will collect £166,250.

The 30-year-old ‘Gypsy King’ will take on undefeated Wilder in the early hours of Sunday morning.

READ MORE: Sheffield boxing champ reported to police over ‘bullying’ tweet row

Saunders has been involved in a string of controversial incidents during his career.

Earlier this year he was fined £100,000 over a video which saw him offering a woman drugs in exchange for a sex act.

The British WBO middleweight world champion was slapped with the fine by the British Boxing Board of Control for the clip that police described as "sickening".

READ MORE: Sheffield boxer charged over mobile phone footage

In the clip Saunders was also seen asking the woman to punch a passer-by, which she does, before he drives off.

The fighter later described it as "banter" that "went wrong" and apologised.

He was also caught up in a bullying row after poking fun at a Meadowhall shop assistant on Twitter and sparked fury with a string of controversial comments about prostitutes in Sheffield.