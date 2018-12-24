Sheffield boy, four, gives ‘amazing gesture’ to bring cheer to homeless people  

A little boy from Sheffield has brought some festive cheer to homeless people – by donating money he received on his birthday to them.
The youngster – named only as Lenny, of Hunter’s Bar – said he sees rough sleepers in the city centre all the time and wanted to use money he got on his fourth birthday to help others.
He took his £20 to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue who are opening their doors to rough sleepers in Sheffield.
As a thank you firefighters took Lenny on a tour of their central fire station to show him where homeless people will stay.
He also got to look inside a fire engine and got to use one of the water hoses.
South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was an “amazing gesture.”