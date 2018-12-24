Sheffield boy, four, gives ‘amazing gesture’ to bring cheer to homeless people  

A little boy from Sheffield has brought some festive cheer to homeless people – by donating money he received on his birthday to them.

The youngster – named only as Lenny, of Hunter’s Bar – said he sees rough sleepers in the city centre all the time and wanted to use money he got on his fourth birthday to help others.

Lenny at the fire station.

He took his £20 to South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue who are opening their doors to rough sleepers in Sheffield.

As a thank you firefighters took Lenny on a tour of their central fire station to show him where homeless people will stay.

He also got to look inside a fire engine and got to use one of the water hoses.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue tweeted that it was an “amazing gesture.”