Sheffield brothers wanted by police still on the run after taunting officers on Facebook

Two Sheffield brothers wanted by the police over a string of offences are still on the run today – after taunting officers on Facebook.

Declan and Elliott Bower were circulated as ‘wanted’ by South Yorkshire Police last week.

The Bower brothers taunted the police online last weekend

The force published their photographs and details of a list of offences they are wanted in connection with.

But in response the brothers published a new photograph of the pair together in which they taunted the police for failing to locate them.

L-R: Elliott and Declan Bower

Declan, aged 23, is wanted for questioning about an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

He has also been recalled to prison.

Elliott, 18, is wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

They are known to spend most of their time in the Manor, Woodthorpe, Wybourn, Stradbroke and Woodhouse areas of Sheffield.

South Yorkshire Police said the force is ‘aware of the post’ and ‘enquiries are continuing to trace the individuals’.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 488 of October 18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.