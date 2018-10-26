Sheffield brothers wanted for attempted murder and serious assault still on the run from police

Two Sheffield brothers wanted for a number of serious offences are still on the run from the police this morning.

Detectives hunting Declan and Elliott Bower released their photographs yesterday in the hope of receiving information on their whereabouts.

L-R: Elliott and Declan Bower

Declan, aged 23, is wanted for questioning about an attempted murder, serious assault and driving while disqualified.

He has also been recalled to prison.

His younger brother, Elliott, 18, is wanted in connection with a serious assault, failing to attend court and failing to have a drug assessment.

Detective Sergeant Richard Armstrong said: “They are both known to spend time on the Manor and in the Woodthorpe, Wybourn, Stradbroke and Woodhouse areas of Sheffield.

“They are both well known within the estates in those areas and the majority of the local community will know these men.”

Anyone with information on their whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 488 of October 18 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.