Sheffield bus services disrupted by badly parked cars in several locations

Carfield Avenue

First Bus South Yorkshire tweeted at 2.17pm today that two of their services (18 &19) were unable to serve Meersbrook Rd or Carfield Avenue due to badly parked cars on the junction.

They are now being diverted directly along upper Albert Rd.

Its 272 service going through Bradwell village was also disrupted due to the same problem.

It said: "Unable to serve Bradwell village until further notice due to badly parked cars, possibly attending today's carnival."

Bradwell Carnival is currently ongoing from August 3 to 10.

This is not the first time that bus services had to be diverted due to inconsiderate parking.