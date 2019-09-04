Sheffield bus services diverted due to antisocial behaviour
Sheffield bus services are avoiding a Sheffield estate due to several incidents of antisocial behaviour on Wednesday evening.
Wednesday, 04 September, 2019, 19:29
Stagecoach Yorkshire, in its tweet at 5.01pm said the service 1 was diverted via Jordanthorpe Parkway due to antisocial behaviour at Jordanthorpe.
Later at 6.51pm, the bus company said the same service is temporarily not serving Batemoor and Jordanthorpe due to multiple attempts of vandalism to its buses.
"Sorry for any inconvenience caused," it said.
These incidents came a day after the bus services were reportedly attacked by brick-throwing yobs on Blackstock Road in Gleadless, forcing them to avoid the route altogether on Tuesday night.