Sheffield celebrations of John Ruskin’s enduring legacy to city

Victorian philanthropist, social reformer and artist John Ruskin believed firmly in the power of art to transform people’s lives.

Sheffield is set to mark his 200th anniversary with a year of imaginative and creative activities and events that celebrate his legacy in the city where he chose to set up the Ruskin Museum to connect with the city’s metal trades craftspeople.

A re-creation of a famous portrait of John Ruskin featuring actor and art historian Paul OKeeffe

He wanted his collection, which combines art with natural objects, to be an inspiration for the people of the city working in silverware and cutlery.

In previous years, the Ruskin in Sheffield events have centred around Walkley, where Ruskin set up his first museum, then Meersbrook, where it moved to when it needed to expand, and also Totley, where he set up a farming experiment.

The museum collection is now housed in the Ruskin Gallery at the Millennium Gallery.

Ruth Nutter, the producer of this year’s Ruskin in Sheffield events, said: “We’ve been doing Ruskin in Sheffield for the last five years. What I wanted to do this year was listen and allow other people to get involved.

John Ruskin-inspired art on display at the Ruskin Gallery, Sheffield

“We’re trying to involve the city centre and seeing if big institutions want to make their responses to Ruskin.”

She spoke about one community project whose artwork is currently on display in the Ruskin Gallery and the Central Library.

“We’ve been working with the Park Centre Community Garden over the last year. We have had an artist in residence, Jason Turpin Thomson, creating beautiful artwork with them.”

Some of the metalwork animals made for the garden are currently roaming the gallery and Ruth says that Ruskin would approve. He thought it was important for people to be involved with nature and work outdoors to help their well-being.

Part of a display about John Ruskin in Sheffield at the Central Library, featuring the beautiful work of Ruskin Gallery curator and artist Genevieve Pilley

It’s also one way in which the collection can be revitalised, said Ruth.

On June 12 and 19, Jason will be running free, drop-in metal sculpture workshops at the Ruskin Gallery so that members of the public can have a go at making similar works themselves.

Ruth said: “We’re seeing how to make that space more interactive to use.”

The media attention on the big exhibition, John Ruskin: The Power of Seeing, on show at Two Temple Place in London until April 22, has brought a greater focus on Ruskin in Sheffield as well, Ruth said. Of course, items from the Sheffield-based collection have been a big part of the show.

A new edition of John Ruskin's story, The King of the Golden River, illustrated by Quentin Blake

Sheffield gets it own major show at the gallery with John Ruskin: Art and Wonder, running from May 29 to September 15. The show focuses on Ruskin’s love of the natural world and how he compared works of art with the beauty of nature to educate and inspire people.

Ruth said: “What Ruskin was trying to do was to get people to see beauty and to see the world more clearly.”

She added: “We’re working with a younger generation of artists. They’re people interested in Ruskin who don’t know a huge amount about his history.

“They are interested in utopian thinking and how do we make life better?”

Sheffield arts company the Bare Project are taking over the Millennium Gallery on the evening of May 31 to create the People’s Palace of Possibility, exploring utopian ideas that have been tried and succeeded and failed.

There will also be a chance for participants to talk about their own experiences and ideas.

A comic book inspired by the ideas of John Ruskin

Ruth said: “You sometimes need that space to imagine and dream.”

There are talks and activities taking place in the gallery during the year. The Central Library has an exhibition looking at the work of Ruskin in Sheffield and has its own Ruskin-themed events starting this month.

Actor and art historian Paul O’Keefe is re-creating two famous lectures that Ruskin gave. He was a hugely popular speaker and often challenged his audiences.

A Joy Forever was given in Manchester in July 1857 to c oincid e with the city’s Art Treasures Exhibition. Instead of congratulating the organisers, he talked about exploited textile workers and how buyers of fashion were complicit in their suffering.

Traffic was first given in April 1864 in Bradford, where ostensibly he was to advise on plans for a new exchange building. Arguing that good architecture cannot come out of social and economic injustice, he delivered a passionate attack on capitalism.

A Joy Forever is at the Central Library Carpenter Room on Wednesday, April 10 and Traffic follows a week later.

The theme of utopias continues at Theatre Del icatessen from July 4 -20 in a festival called A Future Fantastic.

One of Ruskin’s Sheffield projects was St George’s Farm in Totley, which Ruskin set up to give people a chance to earn livelihoods in a creative, fulfilling way. It will inform the festival’s themes.

Details on all events at www.ruskininsheffield.com