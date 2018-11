Sheffield-based songwriter and starmaker Eliot Kennedy is performing an acoustic night in aid of Thornberry Animal Sanctuary.

Eliot, who has sold millions of records and penned hits for megastars including Aretha Franklin, Mary J Blige, Take That and The Spice Girls, plays at Aston Hall Hotel tomorrow, Friday. Tickets: go to www.eventbrite.co.uk and search for Eliot’ s name.