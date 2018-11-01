Sheffield church makes historic links for Armistice Day

St Augustine’s Church on Brocco Bank, Sheffield will be holding special Armistice Day commemorations next Sunday.

The church will be open from 9.30am to 2.30pm for viewing the commemorative windows and plaques situated around the building in tribute to parishioners who fell in the conflict.

Members of the church community have researched the lives of the soldiers have found their addresses. They have written to the current occupiers, inviting them to visit the church on the day and make a connection with the social history of their homes.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​