Sheffield city centre bar set to be re-branded with extended opening hours

A Sheffield city centre bar which has changed hands several times in recent months could be set for a new lease of life - with extended opening hours.

Edward's opened its doors on Glossop Road in October last year and was being billed by the owners as a 'space to get together' providing live music and serving drinks and food.

Stone & Taps. Picture: Google

But several months later the venue's future looked uncertain as it's social media accounts were suddenly removed, many of it's signs were taken down from outside and there were reports it had closed to customers.

The site has also gone through a number of changes in the last year or so having previously operated as the Stone & Taps and before that as the Swim Inn, part of the Wetherspoons chain.

But now an application has been submitted by Hawthorne's Leisure Honey Limited to Sheffield Council seeking to extend opening hours.

The venue, named after the buildings main architect Edward Gibbs, was previously open seven days a week until midnight.

But the new application seeks an extension of 9am to 2am Sunday to Thursday and 9am to 3am Friday and Saturday.

They also want to remain open on Christmas Eve and Boxing Day from 9am until 4am.

The application also mentions 'changes to layout' and indicates the bar will be re-branded as Sinatra's.

The application was submitted on May 17 and members of the public have until June 15 to make comments.

We contacted the bar for comment but nobody answered the phone.