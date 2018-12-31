Sheffield City Region to discuss funding for Parkwood Springs redevelopment

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis has pledged to assist with the regeneration of Parkwood Springs as part of a New Year message.

Mr Jarvis, who was elected as mayor in May, said the region’s combined authority was due to consider awarding up to £10.1 million in funding for the scheme as well as that of Barnsley’s Glass Works in 2019.

Sheffield City Region Mayor Dan Jarvis at his office in Broad Street West. Picture: Andrew Roe/The Star

Council leaders from the county who make up the Sheffield City Region Combined Authority will discuss the Parkwood Springs masterplan - which Sheffield Council announced in June.

Mr Jarvis said: “In line with my commitment to our town centres and the visitor economy, in the New Year the Mayoral Combined Authority is due to consider awarding up to £10.1m in funding for Barnsley’s Glass Works regeneration scheme and the Parkwood Ski Village in Sheffield.”

The mayor also announced his transport strategy in December and claimed it would be ‘one of the best in Europe’ once fully implemented.

An architect's visual showing a new lodge at the former Ski Village site in Sheffield

He added: “I will also be bringing forward a new regional transport strategy and detailed plans for transport investment through the Transforming Cities Fund, building on my recently published transport vision.”

The Parkwood Springs masterplan would see the area, which includes Wardsend Cemetery and the former Viridor Landfill site, become a 150-hectare giant urban country park stretching from Wardsend, near Hillsborough all the way to Neepsend

It will wrap around a £35 million scheme to transform the former Sheffield Ski Village, which closed after a major blaze in 2012, into a sports, leisure and entertainment complex including an area for skiing, snowboarding and sledding.

The masterplan outlines a vision for the whole of Parkwood Springs to align the ambitions of the local communities; plans for outdoor leisure development; the complicated history of the landfill site; and the needs of a growing city particularly at nearby Kelham Island, Neepsend and Woodside where new homes are being developed or are being planned for.

A judge will announce his decision as to whether Sheffield Council can legally evict travellers near the former Ski Village site in June.

Judge Graham Robinson heard all of the evidence at Sheffield County Court earlier this year as the council seek full possession of land around the site, which is currently occupied by new age travellers.

Coun Jim Steinke, Sheffield Council’s cabinet member for communities and safer neighbourhoods, said Judge Robinson would announce his findings on March 5.