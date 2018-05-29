Sheffield College students’ double design museum success

Two Sheffield College students have ranked among the top 10 in the country in a prestigious design industry competition.

Emily Oliver, 19, came third in the Design Museum Students Awards, which saw entries from schools and colleges nationally. The brief focussed on the theme of community and togetherness.

Emily’s submission involved designing an architectural project using low carbon sustainable and renewable energy encouraging the community to enjoy natural surroundings and supporting health and wellness.

Emily said: “I’m really happy about being awarded third place, I wasn’t expecting that at all! I love studying design, creating the ideas and seeing the final product. I’ve really enjoyed studying at The Sheffield College. The tutors and facilities are great.”

Kiruthiga Thirumeni, 19, also ranked in the top 10. Her submission involved designing a communal space for residents and visitors including a bicycle workshop and bicycle playground with the aim of improving health and wellbeing for six to 14-year-olds.

Kiruthiga added: “My work making the top 10 was unexpected, I was surprised and happy. I am proud of myself and my work.”

Both students are completing a BTEC Extended Diploma Level 3 studying the 3D pathway taught by Sarah Kriel and Andy Holmes. The award winners were announced at a presentation at the Design Museum in London on May 10th.

The course covers the design process, sustained research skills, how to generate ideas and concepts, 3D modelling and CAD skills on Adobe Photoshop and Adobe illustrator as well as technical drawing. Emily is going on to study a Degree in Interior Design at Sheffield Hallam University.

Sarah Kriel, Lecturer in 3D, The Sheffield College, said: “To have two students in the top 10 is amazing. They’ve both produced work to an extremely high standard and I am very proud of them.”

Angela Foulkes, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, added: “Congratulations to Emily and Kiruthiga on their outstanding success! Our students develop the skills that employers and industry need, and I want to thank our talented staff for providing such a high quality learning experience.”

Creative industries specialisms offered at the College include art and design, fashion, graphic design, games development, media, music, journalism, dance and drama, and photography.

To apply for September 2018, visit www.sheffcol.ac.uk or call 0114 2602600. For more information about the Design Museum, visit https://designmuseum.org/