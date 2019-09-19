Sheffield Council finds 164 serious hazard homes

The most common serious hazards related to fire, falling on stairs and cold.

Fires, falls down stairs, excessive cold, damp and mould were some of the alarming discoveries in properties along Abbeydale, London and Chesterfield roads.

Catherine Hughes, manager for private housing standards, wrote in the report: “The majority of properties within the designation area are flats over shops and the fire risk is greater in this property type due to access, particularly if the access is through the communal space underneath.”

Of the 156 serious hazards identified, 64 were resolved and the remaining 92 are still being worked on.

The report said there are around 40,000 private rented properties in the city, which equates to 19 per cent of the total amount of housing. The council said the sector had doubled in the last decade and is predicted to account for a quarter of all housing by 2025.

The serious hazards were picked up in a new selective licensing scheme which aims to improve the quality of rented homes and crack down on rogue landlords.

Abbeydale, Chesterfield and London Roads are being targeted in the programme. The area has around 420 privately rented homes.

The scheme came into force on November 1, 2018 and will run for five years.