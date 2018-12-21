Sheffield Council looking into security measures at The Moor after ram raid 

Council chiefs have vowed to look at ways to improve security at The Moor after a shop ram raid sparked safety fears.

A vehicle drove down The Moor and smashed into the front of JD Sports on Monday at 3.45am and forced the shop to temporarily close while repairs were made to the glass frontage.

Smashed windows at JD Sports on The Moor.

READ MORE: Ram raiders drive car into JD Sports in Sheffield

Following the incident a number of shoppers called for extra security measures to be introduced.

These include bollards similar to those protecting visitors at the nearby Christmas markets that could be used to stop vehicles from travelling down the pedestrianised areas of The Moor. There are also calls for extra CCTV to be installed.

In response, Sheffield Council has vowed to look into the issue.

Councillor Jim Steinke, cabinet member for communities and safer neighbourhoods at the council, said: “Sheffield City Council, the owners of The Moor and JD Sports are working together to explore options to prevent this happening again.

“This was a criminal act, and we are doing all it can to support JD Sports and the South Yorkshire Police investigation into the incident. We would encourage anyone who may have seen anything to get in touch with police.”

READ MORE: These are the worst performing Sheffield primary schools according to government figures

In the aftermath of the incident, a number of Star readers called for action on Facebook.

Ellen Beedle claimed there is a “sense of false security” at The Moor and added: “It is apparently the new ‘High Street’, so I suggest the council gets to work making it safe.”

Kasey Crossland described The Moor as an “open target” and believes “there should be things in place to ensure the public’s safety and to also protect the stores from this sort of thing.”

Kaiden Altaf called for more security cameras and posted: “If they had more security cameras around that area it would be safer and less of this would happen.

“So many people get mugged around there after a night out.

“It is more safe in London’s dodgy areas.”

JD Sports staff re-opened the store earlier this week and said they were checking stock to establish what exactly was stolen during the break-in.

Forensics experts also carried out an examination.

READ MORE: Killers locked up for over 53 years in one week of justice at Sheffield Crown Court

It is understood police will also be checking CCTV footage in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101.