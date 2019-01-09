Sheffield councillor who sent inappropriate photo has suspension lifted

A Sheffield councillor who sent a photo of a topless woman to a group of mums during a council meeting has had his suspension lifted.

Coun Mohammad Maroof, who represents Nether Edge and Sharrow, was suspended by Sheffield Labour Party in December following what he called an “honest mistake”.

The photo was distributed to a Mums United Whats App group as its founder Sahira Irshad was presenting a petition to full council on knife crime.

Coun Maroof, who gave a fulsome apology at the time, has said sorry once more. He said at the time that he was sent the unsolicited image and accidentally forwarded it on.

In a statement this week, he said: “I want to again sincerely apologise for the offense and hurt caused, and I will ensure that something like this does not happen again. I have accepted the disciplinary action and remain absolutely committed to my community work and serving my constituents.”

A spokesperson for the Labour Group said: “Our investigation in to Coun Maroof has concluded and appropriate disciplinary action has been taken. Coun Maroof has accepted this and repeated his unreserved apology.”