Sheffield cricket team Parkhead enjoy Yorkshire and Derbyshire League victory

On a glorious sunny afternoon, the Yorks and Derbys Division One leaders came a cropper at Beauchief, being bundled out for just 61 (S Wainwright 4-13).

After a early wobble, De La Salle gained the win by 5 wickets and now head the table, but it’s very tight. Only 9 points separate top from Cents in 7th spot.

Parkhead made hay, smacking 309-5, as Chris Millard hit 106 (C Turner 65* D Spilman 60*). Totley Bent wilted in the heat and were 133 all out.

Hundall made 154-8 (P Boot 41) and dismissed bottom team Hallam III for 123 (D Wilde 4-42).

Stocksbridge mustered only 104 (D Smith 46 C Marshall 4-16), Hollinsend Meths wasting no time, winning by wickets in 20 overs (C Jones 73*).

Ashford in the Water made 143 all out, Sheffield Centralians passing this with 5 wickets in hand (G Pal 44 A Khan 41).

In Division Two, Telecom Sports were 143 all out (R Horne 4-37), Civil Service 144-1 cruising to a win by 9 wickets (D Whitby 92).

Civil Service lead the division from University Staff, who bowled out Sheffield Collegiate IV for 128 (R Gilbert 4-38), before Staff gained a 7-wicket win (T Patel 55 J Chisholm 43).

Hollinsend Meths II were 133 all out (J Hill 41 J Madin 56no) at Bakewell, who got to the target without loss (L Tann 67*). Parkhead racked up 234-8 with opener Simon Hughes scoring unbeaten 102. Grindleford replied with a game 173-8. Sheffield Medics hit a mighty 234-9 (S Rajebhosale 93 A Urs 54), Norton Woodseats II closed on 166-9.

In Division Three, Sheffield Transport made 154 all out (S Khamkar 62 N Buck 4-50) against Whittington Wanderers, who were sent back for 113 (G Lewis 4-40).

Transport, still unbeaten, have opened up a gap at the top from Youlgrave Lodge, who scored a steady 205-4 (G Woolley 65*) and bowled out a weary De La Salle II for 113 (A Zaveri 58*).

Richmond rattled along to 240-6 (M Rose 49 S Sumani 41), but Hathersage II responded with great purpose, getting to just 6 runs short with the last wicket intact when their innings ended (R Percival 45 K Siddall 53* O Fisher 41).

Ridgeway totalled 171-8 and then Chesterfield III were dismissed for 137.

Bottom team Stocksbridge II were 105 all out (J Ferguson 4-6 S Sambamurthy 4-43) and Hallam IV eased to the win by 8 wickets (J Ferguson 40).

In Division Four, Sheffield Centralians II keep their unbeaten record at the head of the table.

They bowled out the free-scoring Sheffield Superkings for 172 (Ithikash 62).

A two-wicket win was the outcome (S Weerakoddy 71). In pursuit are Sheffield University Staff II.

They compiled 133-9 (Carr 50) at home to Walkley.

They defended that low total admirably to skittle the visitors for just 48 (Herath 6-20).

Elsewhere, Coal Aston III were bowled out for 148 and managed to hold Sheffield Civil Service II to 131-9.

Chesterfield Barbarians II hit up 168-8 at Whittington Wanderers II, who fell for 107.

In Division Five, there was defeat for leaders Hallam V. Home side Telecom Sports II posted 182 (M Syed 82) and climbing into second are Baslow.

They recorded an impressive 207-5 (T Knebel 69 R Cronin 56) at home to Coal Aston IV, who batted out for 121-8 (S Hall 52, T Sullivan 4-24).

Dave Drew (73) was the mainstay for Hundall II’s 155 all out (Youvraj 6-13). Sheffield Transport eked out the win at 159-9.

Results 19th May 2018

Division One

Hathersage 61ao (S Wainwright 4-13) De La Salle 62-5.

Hundall 154-8 (P Boot 41) Hallam III 123ao (D Wilde 4-42).

Stocksbridge 104ao ( D Smith 46 C Marshall 4-16) Hollinsend Meths 107-2 (C Jones 73no).

Parkhead 309-5 (C Millard 106 C Turner 65no D Spilman 60no) Totley Bent 133ao.

Ashford in the Water 143ao Sheffield Centralians 144-5 (G Pal 44 A Khan 41).

Division Two

Hollinsend Meths II 133ao (J Hill 41 J Madin 56no) Bakewell 135-0 (L Tann 67no).

Parkhead 234-8 (S Hughes 102no) Grindleford 173-8.

Sheffield Medics 234-9 Norton Woodseats II 166-9.

Telecom Sports 143ao (R Horne 4-37) Sheffield Civil Service 144-1 (D Whitby 92).

Sheffield Collegiate IV 128ao (R Gilbert 4-38) Sheffield University Staff 131-3 (T Patel 55 J Chisholm 43)

Division Three

Richmond 240-6 (M Rose 49 S Sumani 41) Hathersage II 234-9 (R Percival 45 K Siddall 53no O Fisher 41).

Ridgeway 171-8 Chesterfield III 137ao.

Sheffield Transport 154ao (S Khamkar 62 N Buck 4-50) Whittington Wanderers 113ao (G Lewis 4-40).

Stocksbridge II 105ao (J Ferguson 4-6 S Sambamurthy 4-43) Hallam IV 106-2 (J Ferguson 40).

Youlgrave Lodge 205-4 (G Woolley 65no) De La Salle II 113ao (A Zaveri 58no).

Division Four

Coal Aston III 148ao Sheffield Civil Service II 131-9.

Sheffield Superkings 172ao (Ithikash 62) Sheffield Centralians II 173-8 (S Weerakoddy 71).

Sheffield University Staff II 133-9 (Carr 50) Walkley 48ao (Herath 6-20).

Chesterfield Barbarians II 168-8 Whittington Wanderers II 107ao.

Division Five

Baslow 207-5 (T Knebel 69 R Cronin 56) Coal Aston IV 121-8 (S Hall 52 T Sullivan 4-24).

Hundall II 155ao (D Drew 73 Youvraj 6-13) Sheffield Transport II 159-9.

Telecom Sports II 182ao (M Syed 82) Hallam V 91ao.