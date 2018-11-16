Sheffield death crash: Inquests to be opened into horror collision which killed four

Inquests are to be opened today into a horror collision in Sheffield which left four people dead.

Two men, a woman and a 16-month-old boy died in a collision on Main Road, Darnall, last Friday night.

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35 and 16-month-old son, who were killed in a crash on Friday

Three others were seriously injured in the smash and remained in hospital last night.

The Volkswagen Touran they were travelling in was struck by a VW Golf which was being chased by the police.

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35 and his 16-month-old son, Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan, died along with family friends Vlasta Dunova, 41, and Miroslav Duna, 50.

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50, who were among four people killed in the crash on Main Road in Darnall

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, 32, was seriously injured along with Vlasta and Miroslav’s 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova.

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged over the death crash.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.



Declan Bower, 23 and also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle taking and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods, two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.

Because of the police chase prior to the collision, the Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating.



