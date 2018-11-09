Sheffield derby: Advice for fans issued ahead of United v Wednesday game

Police chiefs have issued advice to fans ahead of the ‘Steel City’ derby today.

Supporters with tickets for the 129th derby between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have been urged to arrive at Bramall Lane early.

Police officers on duty at a Steel City' derby in Sheffield last season

There will be a strict search policy at the turnstiles, South Yorkshire Police has warned.

Assistant Chief Constable Tim Forber, who is overseeing the policing operation around the game, said there will be around 300 officers on duty throughout the day.

The operation will start at around lunch time, with extra officers on the streets, and will run until the early hours of tomorrow morning.

“We have been planning this for a number of months and it has gone very well, working with the clubs, “ he said.

“The police operation is to keep people safe.

“Try to get to the ground early. There will be a search regime.”

Tonight’s game kicks off at 7.45pm.