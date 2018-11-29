Sheffield diners are now banned from using mobile phones at this Valley Centertainment restaurant

Hungry Sheffield customers have been banned from using their mobile phones at a Valley Centertainment restaurant.

Frankie and Benny’s has announced it will ban customers from using their phones while eating dinner in a bid to get diners talking.

The drastic move will be introduced at all 250 of its UK restaurants after new research into the use of mobile phones was released.

Frankie and Benny’s said it wants diners to focus on their friends, family and food when they’re eating.

So, if you’re caught using your phone between November 29 and December 7 then you will miss out on the restaurant’s incredible bonus.

Any customers that put their phone into a lockable box will be rewarded with a ‘kids eat free’ bonus.

Their devices will be near them at all times but diners are not forced to take part in the campaign if they do not wish to.

A spokesperson for Frankie and Benny’s said: "We looked at various ways we could encourage people to engage more at the dinner table, and we've found giving families the chance to part with their devices for a mere couple of hours is a great way to bring them closer and embrace family time."

If the trial is successful, Frankie and Benny’s could introduce the policy on a permanent basis.

The decision comes after a nationwide study found as many as 72 percent of kids wish their parents would spend less time on their phones and more time talking to them.

So, if you’re eating at a Frankie and Benny’s in Valley Centertainment, Meadowhall or Crystal Peaks then it could pay to put your phone away, for a couple of hours at least.