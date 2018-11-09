Sheffield family’s pride in grandfather who was gassed to death in First World War

A Sheffield veteran whose grandfather died after being gassed during the First World War will lay a wreath this Remembrance Sunday.

Tony Bown became the third generation of his family to serve in the armed forces when he completed his national service with the Royal Military Police in Cyprus during the 1950s.

Tony Bown during his time with the Royal Military Police in Cyprus

The 83-year-old, of Southey Green, will represent the Royal Military Police Association (RMPA) when he lays a wreath at the Weston Park war memorial this weekend.

His father and grandfather, who served in the Second and First World Wars respectively, will rest heavily on his thoughts as he joins those across the city paying their respects.

Tony’s grandfather, Horace Bown, was poisoned with mustard gas on the Western Front – exactly where and when, his family do not know – and although he survived the conflict, he never fully recovered from his injuries and died in 1921.

Horace Randall Bown, who served in Burma during the Second World War

Horace’s son, Horace Randall Bown, served in Burma during the Second World War.

“I never got to meet my grandfather but the whole family's very proud of what he and of my father did for their country,” said Tony, a retired building control officer, who is vice chairman of the RMPA's South Yorkshire branch.

Tony Bown with the military medals he, his father and his grandfather were awarded

Tony’s sister Rita told how she likes to visit Sheffield Town Hall whenever possible to see the memorial plaque near the entrance honouring her grandfather and other veterans.

“I’m very proud of my grandfather’s and my dad’s service during the wars, and I think it’s important we continue to remember the sacrifices made by members of the armed forces,” said the 81-year-old, of Dronfield Woodhouse.