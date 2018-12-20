Sheffield father backs appeal for hospital emergency department expansion

A father who has completed more than 10 running races to thank Sheffield Children’s Hospital is urging others to back the effort to expand the Emergency Department.

Luke Horgan was born with neo-natal meningitis which caused a complex brain injury.

Due to the severity of the injury, Luke suffers from a host of complications, including cerebral palsy, learning difficulties and epilepsy.

The family have visited almost every department at Sheffield Children’s Hospital with Luke over the last few years, ranging from monthly check-ups, therapy sessions at the Ryegate Centre, to entering our Emergency Department by ambulance.

Dad Bob has since dedicated himself to thanking the staff for Luke’s care at Sheffield Children’s Hospital, running in over ten events and raising more than £2,200.

The most recent event he took part was Theo’s Glow Run, a 5K festive fun run around Endcliffe Park, held this week.

Bob said “Theo’s Glow Run is the highlight of our running calendar. Luke loves seeing all the lights running through the park and on the runners.

“We even managed to convince his mum to join us this year!”

The proceeds from the event on Tuesday evenbing will go towards the appeal for an expanded Emergency Department.

It is a regional Major Trauma Centre, treating children from across South Yorkshire, Derbyshire and even Lincolnshire.

It was built to see a maximum of 32,000 patients a year, but now treats 60,000 every 12 months.

At peak times, this often means the waiting areas are overcrowded which causes particular problems for patients like Luke.

Bob said: “We need plenty of space for Luke’s specialist wheelchair.

“Expanding the Emergency Department to have more space would also help to reduce Luke’s anxiety, as he can be easily startled in busy or crowded areas”.

Under the plans, the waiting room would expand to four times its current size, with an additional triage assessment area and more treatment, consultancy and examination rooms.

The new wing also includes a special Play Tower, built to enable more distraction during patient stays at the hospital, funded entirely by charitable donations.

All 72 new bed spaces also include beds which will give parents a comfortable place to stay with their child.

Over half the children in the new wing will also stay in private rooms with en-suite bathrooms.

The Children’s Hospital Charity helps make Sheffield Children’s Hospital even better, by funding projects that are over and above the standard NHS provision.

Money raised through donations funds four key areas; medical equipment, research, new facilities and improvements to the environment.

In April this year , young patients and their families moved into world-class new hospital wards.

Over £10million was raised by generous supporters and companies sponsoring patient bedrooms, treatment and therapy rooms.

In July, the ‘Building a Better Future’ appeal was launched to raise £14.25million to build a brand new Helipad, expand the Emergency Department and redevelop the Cancer and Leukaemia Ward.

To help change lives this Christmas, or for more information on the charity’s work and ongoing appeals, visit www.tchc.org.uk