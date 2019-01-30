Sheffield fire station to open up to rough sleepers as temperatures plummet to minus five

Rough sleepers in Sheffield will be invited into South Yorkshire fire headquarters tonight to escape the sub-zero temperatures forecast for the city.

The Eyre Street building will open its doors from 9pm tonight thanks to a partnership between the South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, Sheffield Council, the British Red Cross and the Framework street outreach team.

Anyone at risk of rough sleeping can call 0114 273 6306 in hours or 0800 7311689 out of hours.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet to minus five in Sheffield tonight, as the city endures its coldest night of the winter yet.

When temperatures fall below a certain level, those at risk of homelessness in the city are given access buildings under the Council’s weather watch scheme.