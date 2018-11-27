Sheffield fitness model places third in international competition

A fitness model from Sheffield has fought off tough competition to place third overall at an international show held in America.

Ashley Gayle, of Cemetery Road, Sharrow, represented Great Britain at the Mr & Ms Atlas International show in Dallas, Texas earlier this month, after winning a national pro title and bagging himself the all expenses paid trip.

Ashley on stage with the top three men at the Global Bodybuilding Competition earlier this month

The 24-year-old was one of three UK competitors who travelled across the pond for the five day competition, competing against others from over 20 different countries.

His mother also travelled to America with him to offer her support.

Ashley, who is a mortgage consultant by day, said: “They were all very competitive athletes. I had around 16 on stage with me, competing what they call over there the ‘beach body’ category, which is just like the men’s physique.

“You are all just trying to out perform everyone else. You’ve got the judges, and with the prize money involved it really stepped up the competition. We were in front of around five or six judges.”

Ashley then went on to place third, winning around $400 dollars in prize money, and narrowly missing out on the bigger sum that was up for grabs.

“I did well. I won a pro accomplishment for the global body building organisation” he said. “All my hard work paid off. Being out there was an achievement in itself which I’m proud of, it meant that I had to prep for even longer which I’m also proud of.”

After the achievement, he is now looking forward to building up his social media via Instagram, and is hoping to pursue further fitness modelling jobs.

Having finished competing for the year, and with the festive period coming up, it is the perfect time for Ashley to enjoy himself.

He said: “The next competition is in September, October time so I’ll be in my bulking phase for now. Exceeding calories and putting on weight for my physique. There is no real competition, but I’ll still be in a competition phase.

“I want to be my original physique, it is about staying competitively minded. Hopefully I’ll be able to go to America again, and next year compete again.

“I’ve always had an athletic physique, and I manage to stay lean. I tend to indulge at Christmas, and its a great time for me now as I’m bulking. I’ll have the best time and enjoy myself.”

The competition in America was held by the Global Body Organization, who have links with Next Fitness Model UK, the competition where Ashley won his pro title earlier in the year.

You can keep up to date with Ashley on his Instagram.