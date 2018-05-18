Sheffield football team Cosywarm wins Premiker Division title

Congratulations to Cosywarm FC who won the Premier Division title yesterday.

They beat Dendale New Style 1-0 to clinch top spot from Birley by just 2 points.

It was even tighter in the Championship as Athletico Forum FC and Foxwood have battled it out all season and finish on 38 points each.

It was Athletico Forum though that claimed top spot with a superior goal difference compared to their nearest rivals.

A fitting season finale as Athletico played in memory of Eric Smith who sadly passed away last year.

Congratulations to both football teams on a brilliant season.

In League One, Hilltop have run away as champions. Also, Red Lion Sterling FC lifted this year’s League Cup claiming the Chris Cooper Memorial trophy after defeating Premier winners CosyWarm at Parkgate.

Finally, congratulations to Staffordshire Arms F.C on their cup victory over Aston Lodge in the Invitation Cup. Ezekiel Njobvu hit a brace as they won the final 2-1 to take the Phil Briggs Memorial Trophy.