Sheffield football team Crookes win Division Two title

In midweek Crookes FC became the first club to land a title this season when they won their final match 2-0 at Mosborough Reds, to take the Division 2 title.

Both keepers had to make good saves to keep the sides level, but just before half time Liam Cartledge picked the ball up just inside the Reds half and after advancing he hit a contender for the goal of the season into the top corner to give Crookes the lead.

The second half again saw not much between the two sides and once again the two keepers both had to make important saves. The clincher came after Reds failed to clear a free kick and Liam Morris got the all-important touch past the keeper via a post. Cartledge almost took his season’s tally to 28 when his late effort come back off the bar, but it didn’t matter and Crookes took the title.

Mosborough Reds defeated Boynton Sports 3-2 to go fourth. Scott Williams’ header from a Josh Smith corner gave Reds a ninth minute lead and although Jake Ballinger drew Boynton level, Reds led at half time when another Smith corner was headed home by Alex Sorsby. Midway through the second half, Smith dinked it over keeper from penalty spot to put Reds 3-1 ahead and although Danny Lonsdale pulled one back for Boynton, Reds held on for the points. The only team that can overtake them is Mosborough Whites, which should make for an interesting game when they meet later this month.

Stannington Village now look favourites to retain the CBC Premier title after Dan Green put them on their way to a narrow 2-1 victory over their last remaining challengers, Wadsley Bridge Pheasant.

Pheasant went into the game knowing that victory would see them lift the title, but a scrappy first half saw Stannington have a few half chances, with Bill Green heading over from an Alex Torr corner and Charlie Hobson having a shot well saved by the Pheasant keeper.

After the break Stannington took the lead when Lee Johnstone’s ball down the left hand side found Alex Torr and he squared for Dan Green to bundle it home. They doubled their lead when Lee Johnstone sent Alex Torr away and although his shot hit the post it struck a Pheasant defender and rebounded into his own net. Pheasant tried to get back into it but the Village defence held firm until two minutes from time when Jordan Turner pulled one back, but Stannington held on and victory over Penistone Church in their final game will see them retain the title.

Wickersley Youth’s hopes of a Runners-up finish were ended when they could only draw at Handsworth Old Crown. Crown took the lead half way through the first half when Matt Ellis scored from close range, but Wickersley replied immediately with Michael Cuckson drawing them level.

The second half saw Dan Leesley put Crown back in front when he went through 1 on 1 with the keeper, but Wickersley hit back again through Cory Goodwin.

Crown’s secret weapon, their 46 year old player manager Lee Machin, put Crown in front a third time with a low shot in the bottom corner, but Wickersley got the point they deserved with a Dan Crompton strike two minutes from time. It meant that Wickersley will finish in a highest ever third place and gave Crown the perfect warm-up for their League twentytwo Cup Final at Bramall Lane.

Already relegated Colley saved their best performance of the season for their last game of the season to give title challengers Norton Sportsman a real scare and only a Brad Bowland penalty gave the points to Sportsman to keep them second in Division One. Sportsman seemed strangely off-colour and had Matt Meaney timed his jump better he may well have headed Colley into a deserved first half lead. The defining moment of the game came in the second half when Connor Pryde went down in the area and referee Alan Streets pointed to the spot. Bowland stepped up to net his 34th goal of the season and deny Colley the point their performance deserved.

Still top is Oughtibridge WM after their 6-1 victory at Cotts FC took their season’s tally to 116 so far. Callum Chambers and Matt Harrison both missed good chances to give ‘Bridge the lead before they were given a shock when Chris Blythen put Cotts ahead. They weren’t behind for long though as Ollie Black and Chas Tunnard combined to set up Ross Brown to equalise. ‘Bridge then the lead before half time when Harrison was felled in the box and Chambers scored from the spot.

Chambers netted his 32nd of the season to double the lead before Harrison put the perfect cross for Brown, who had rushed back from Whitby to play, to head his second. Black then made it five before Harrison deservedly put his name on the score sheet.

Also among the goals was the third title contender, Chapeltown RBL, who disposed of Civil Sports A 11-2. Ash Burbeary hit a double hat-trick, while Joe Long, Dale Shaw, Neil Boote and Brad Beatson with a brace, hit RBL’s others while Josh Buxton and Chris Haines hit Civil’s consolation goals. That left Chapeltown level on points with second place Sportsman, with both of them a point behind leaders Oughtibridge and the title will be decided in midweek, when Chapeltown entertain Oughtibridge. If there is a winner, they will be crowned champions, but if they draw and Norton Sportsman beat Cotts, Norton will be champions. All three will be promoted whatever the outcome.

The day’s other Division One game also produced seven goals with Southey Social pipping Cobden View 4-3.John Mellor with an early header put Southey ahead, but it was cancelled out by Josh Limbrick when he seized on a back-pass to roll the ball into the empty net. Byron Mullen with a 20 yard strike put Southey ahead again by half time, but after the break Tim Pitt drew Cobden level again. Ryan Whitney put Southey in front a third time, but in the final minute Ben Mayne hit a skidded shot into bottom corner to bring Cobden level again. Just as Cobden thought they would take home a point, Southey went forward from the kick-off and a Ryan Whitney ball fed man of the match John Mellor to smash home the winner.

FIXTURES IN BRIEF

13-May CBC PREMIER Civil Sports A v Intake Old Boys; Norton Oaks A v Woodseats Club; Wickersley Youth v Penistone Church DIVISION 1 Cotts FC v Norton Oaks B DIVISION 2 Boynton Sports v Forum; Cadbury v Woodhouse JFC; Mosborough Whites v Royal Earl

15-May DIVISION 2 Mosborough Whites v Shakey

17-May DIVISION 2 Mosborough Whites v Mosborough Reds