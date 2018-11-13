Sheffield gym duo Lewis and Harry are Thai boxing World Champions

Sheffield has two new Thai boxing world chanpions – Lewis Versi and Harry Downs.

The duo claimed their gold medals in Italy at the Unified World Championships.

Champion Thai boxer Harry Downs with coach Richard Hepworth

Both fighters are members of the Ni Yai Muay Thai Gym on Ecclesall Road, which is run by Christian Di Paolo. Lewis, 15, and Harry, 23, won their titles in Tuscany at the event which attracted 4,000 competitors.

The gym where they train is open seven days a week and training is available for beginners and upwards.

For further details, contact Christian on 0781 3674285.