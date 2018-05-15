Sheffield Hatters star Jen Ashton selected for women’s basketball team of the year

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters Jen Ashton has added to her All-British and All-Defensive honours by making the Molten WBBL team of the year.

The guard has been outstanding for Hatters, sinking 11.1 points per game and leading the WBBL Championship in both assists and steals, averaging 7.2 and 3.5 per outing.

Meanwhile, Hatters dream of reaching the WBBL play-off final came to an end at the O2 when they were beaten 71-64 by Leicester Riders.

It was a thrilling game but Leicester, who have already won the WBBL Trophy, came up with the goods and now have their sights set on a silverwear double.

The Hatters had a lead up to half time but were unable to push on.

Hatters leading scorers were Gianna Woods, 20, Krisztina Velkey, 12, and Steph Gandy 10.

In the weekend’s other semi-final, Sevenoaks Suns defeated Nottingham Wildcats 73-48.