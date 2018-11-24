Sheffield High School signs up to Sheffield Telegraph’s schools mental health charter

Sheffield High School for Girls has become the first to sign up to the Sheffield Telegraph’s new schools mental health charter as part of its Let’s Talk campaign.

It is hoped to create awareness through the charter, reduce stigma and highlight some of the brilliant work already being carried out by the city's schools.

Sheffield Girls' High pupils Lucy Revitt on the left and Megan Armswood

According to charity Young Minds, one in 10 children, so roughly three children in every classroom, have a diagnosable mental health condition, and half of mental health problems manifest themselves by the age of 14.

And while the issue of mental health difficulties in adults, something that affects 25 per cent of the population, is finally being brought to the fore, the same sadly cannot be said for awareness of the issue among children and young people.

Director of sixth form at Sheffield High School for Girls, Cathy Walker said: “We were really keen to contribute and sign up to the Schools Mental Health Charter because we need young people to understand that maintaining good mental health has to be as high a priority for them as maintaining good physical health.

“Removing stigma, providing support, facilitating discussion, all of which feature prominently in the Telegraph’s charter, are all integral parts of achieving this.

“Our job as educators is to help young people to be the best they can be, unencumbered by obstacles; it is our hope that signing up to your charter will help our students to achieve this.”

It is hoped that every school in Sheffield will sign up to the charter and pledge to raise awareness of the mental health issues among children and young people.

Any school interested in signing up to the charter should contact either sarah.marshall@jpress.co.uk or sam.jackson@jpress.co.uk

Every school who signs up will be presented with a charter to display.