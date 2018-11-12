Sheffield horror crash: Police formally name baby boy killed in Darnall tragedy

Police have tonight formally named the one-year-old baby boy who was killed in Friday's horror crash in Darnall s Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

He was taken to hospital following the collision on Friday evening (November 9) but died later that evening.

Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan.

His family have asked that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.

Also killed in the crash – which took place on Main Road at around 8.50pm – were Mohammed’s father, Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, and husband and wife Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and Miroslav Duna, aged 50.

Their 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova, was injured and remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition. Her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova remains in a critical condition.

And Mr Ashraf’s wife and Mohammed’s mother, 32-year-old Erika Kroscenova, was injured during the incident and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The dead and injured were all travelling in a black VW Touran, which was involved in a collision with a black VW Golf.

Prior to the collision, the VW Golf was involved in a pursuit with a police vehicle and a mandatory referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

South Yorkshire Police say they continue to assist them with their investigation.

Two brothers today appeared before Sheffield Magistrate’s Court charged in connection to the collision.

Elliott Bower, 18, of Harborough Avenue and Declan Bower, 23, of Harborough Avenue were remanded into custody and will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, December 10.