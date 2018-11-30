Sheffield house fire led to discovery of drug den

A house fire in Sheffield led to the discovery of a drug den in a city suburb.

Firefighters called out to a roof fire in a house in Providence Road, Walkley, found that the property was being used as a cannabis factory.

A house in Walkley was used as a cannabis factory

READ MORE: Agony continues for mum of missing Ben Needham from Sheffield after DNA test on blood proves negative

Sergeant Dave Cremin, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “This address was being used as a cannabis factory and the set-up clearly caused the fire.

“No fire damage affected neighbouring properties and the cannabis was removed with equipment dismantled.

“Enquiries continue to try and identify any of the persons responsible for the cultivation.”

LATEST: Police discover ‘substantial cannabis crop in Sheffield house

The fire broke out yesterday afternoon.

COURT: Sheffield burglar jailed for breaking into two homes

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

