Sheffield house torched in arson attack

A house in Sheffield was torched in an arson attack this morning.

The blaze on Manor Park Crescent, Manor Park, was discovered at 3am.

When firefighters arrived they entered the blazing home after finding the rear door open.

They searched the property but there was nobody inside at the time.

A number of fires had been set inside the house.

Firefighters spent over an hour at the scene.

Anyone with information about the arson attack should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.