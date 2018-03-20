Sheffield Ikea makes girl's birthday wish come true after she pens 'favourite shop in world' letter

The opening of Sheffield's new Ikea store was one of the most highly anticipated retail developments in recent memory and has brought a smile to many shoppers' faces.

But perhaps none more so than school girl Jessica Proctor - who loves the store so much she wrote to them asking if she could have her birthday party there!

The letter Jessica wrote.

The seven-year-old penned an adorable letter in which she described Ikea as her 'most favourite shop in the whole wide world' and asked them to host her 7th birthday celebration.

And the Scandinavian furniture specialist made her birthday wish come true by hosting a party with all the trimmings on Saturday, March 17.

The youngster and five of her friends were treated to free meals of Swedish meatballs and jelly in the store restaurant, plus a cake complete with Swedish flags in it.

They also got to spent hours playing in the Smaland play area, which was specially cordoned off just for them.

Jessica, in the pink dress, celebrates with her friends in the ball pool at Ikea.

Jessica's mum Charlotte explained how Ikea said they don't normally host birthday parties - but couldn't say no after reading her daughter's letter.

The 34-year-old teacher, of Stocksbridge, said: "They said they would make an exception because she was such a fan of the store.

"They were amazing and so attentive. She absolutely loved it."

Jessica, in the pink dress, celebrates with her friends.

Charlotte added that Jessica fell in love with the store after they visited to look for some furniture shortly after it opened in September last year.

She said: "Jessica loves how each area is set out like a room in a house, she loves that as much as the play area I think.

"It always takes us ages to get around the store as she spends her time looking around everything."

Ikea in Sheffield.

Jessica's letter read: "Dear Ikea, your shop is my most favourite shop in the whole wide world!

"If you do birthday parties please may I have one in your Sheffield shop?

"Lots of love, Jessie Daisy Proctor."

Ikea has been asked for comment and we are waiting for a reply.