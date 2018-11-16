Sheffield Labour MP ‘to face vote of no confidence’

Labour Party members in a Sheffield constituency are to hold a vote of no-confidence in their MP.

According to the BBC, Penistone and Stocksbridge MP Angela Smith will face the vote tonight at a meeting of her Constituency Labour Party (CLP).

The motion reportedly criticises the MP for her persistent criticism of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and says her attacks on him have damaged the party.

The report suggests that if the motion is passed, the CLP will write to Labour’s chief whip at Westminster asking for Mrs Smith to be removed from parliamentary party.

No one from the Penistone and Stocksbridge CLP or Angela Smith herself have yet commented on the story.