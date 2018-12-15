Sheffield man among Rotherham drug dealers jailed for nearly 12 years

A Sheffield man is among three Rotherham drug dealers who have been jailed for nearly 12 years.

Kyle Mehmet, Bradley Campbell were both convicted of conspiracy to supply cocaine and heroin, while Marie Howell was convicted of conspiracy to supply crack cocaine and possessing cannabis with intent to supply.

Sheffield Crown Court

Mehmet, aged 33, of Shortbrook Drive, Sheffield, was sentenced yesterday to six years imprisonment; Campbell, aged 20, of no fixed address, was given a four year prison sentence; and Howell, aged 20, was jailed for 21 months.

They were all arrested as part of an investigation which began in 2017 into reports of drug dealing and associated offences in the Eastwood area of Rotherham.

Police said two gangs dealing class A drugs in the area were identified and a ‘coordinated strike’ resulted in a number of suspects being arrested and charged.

Detective Chief Inspector Lee Berry, the senior investigating officer, said: “We listened to the Eastwood community and acted on their concerns. I hope that today’s sentencing reassures those who live in the area, and the wider community, that we take what they say seriously.

“Drug dealing kills communities and we will not tolerate it on our streets. I would encourage anyone who has similar concerns to get in touch with their local neighbourhood policing team and help us continue our efforts in disrupting and stamping out this type of criminality.”

Abdul Shakuur, aged 28, of Bethel Road, Eastwood, was also arrested as part of the same operation and was jailed for four years at an earlier hearing for supplying class A drugs.