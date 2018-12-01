Sheffield man appears at court after breaching community order 

A Sheffield man arrested for breaching the conditions of his community order appeared at court this morning in connection with the offence.

The man, of Lowedges, was arrested yesterday, and appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.

A spokesman for the Sheffield West Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “On November 30 officers from Gleadless and Lowedges Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested a male from the Lowedges area of Sheffield for breaching his community order.

“He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates court on December 1, 2018.

“The same male has also been issued with a domestic violence protection notice in relation to a separate incident,” added the spokesman.