Sheffield man billed for unpaid newspapers - nearly TWO YEARS after he died

A shop has been criticised for billing a man for unpaid newspapers - nearly TWO YEARS after he died.

Arnold Chapman used to take delivery of newspapers including The Sun and Daily Mirror during his final years living at Northfield Nursing Home in Upperthorpe.

Glenda Stainton, centre, with her uncle Arnold Chapman left.

He died aged 85 after a bout of pneumonia in May 2016.

But last week the Londis Baxter shop in Crookes, who used to send the papers, issued a bill out of the blue for £6.60 for unpaid papers.

It was sent to Mr Chapman's niece Glenda Stainton who used to handle his financial affairs and help to care for him.

The 66-year-old, of Gleadless, branded the store as 'insensitive' and is now refusing to pay the bill as a matter of principle.

She said: "I couldn't believe that they would bill me. If it was after a week or two then fair enough, but nearly two years after it's not on.

"We were told at the time that all debts had been cleared. They should have left it.

"It is really insensitive and was quite upsetting. I am not going to pay it. It isn't the amount, I could pay that today, but it is the principle of it."

She added that the bill, received last Friday, also came at a particularly bad time as they are trying to arrange for Mr Chapman's ashes to be sited at Sheffield Wednesday's Hillsborough Stadium as he was a huge Owls fan.

Added Ms Stainton: "We are trying to get his ashes put on a grassy mound behind The Kop as he supported the club since he was a young boy.

"He was a really caring man, and always looked after other relatives. This bill came at a really bad time for us and brought back some sad feelings."

The letter was sent by Sheffield Council on behalf of the shop.

It states: "I apologise for sending this to you. I was unaware that there was any outstanding bill on the account."

A member of staff at Londis Baxter said it was sent out as they were 'clearing out the system of old accounts' and requesting anyone who has not paid up outstanding bills to clear their debts.

Sheffield Council and Northfield Nursing Home have been contacted for comment and we are awaiting a reply.