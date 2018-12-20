Sheffield man charged with bribery offences over cricket spot-fixing allegations

A Sheffield man has been charged with bribery offences as part of an investigation into spot-fixing in cricket tournaments.

Mohammed Ijaz, 33, of Sheffield, was served with a written summons along with Yousaf Anwar, 35, of Yeading in Middlesex, and Nasir Jamshaid, 32, from Pakistan, charging them each with two counts of bribery, a spokesman for the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

The three men were arrested in February last year as part of the investigation, which related to tournaments organised by national cricket boards from Pakistan and Bangladesh.

All three will appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court on January 15, each charged with bribery and conspiracy to commit bribery.

Three players were suspended following tribunal hearings after the Pakistan Cricket Board launched its own investigation into the allegations.