Sheffield man charged with terror offences

A Sheffield man has appeared in court today charged with terrorism offences.

Badroddin Kazkaz, aged 22, of Cross Myrtle Road, Heeley, is accused of sending money to another man that he knew or suspected may be used for the purposes of terrorism.

He was arrested at Stansted Airport in December and faces two charges, which relate to dates in 2016 and 2017, following an investigation by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit.

Kazkaz appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London today and was remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on January 19.